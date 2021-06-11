Rajasthan Political Crisis: Joshi, while speaking to a TV channel earlier, had said that she has spoken to Pilot, one of the disgruntled leaders in the Congress, about joining the BJP.

Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday dismissed claims made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi that he might join the saffron party, saying she "must have spoken with Sachin Tendulkar".

"Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP leader) has said she has spoken to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. She doesn't have the courage to speak to me," Pilot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Joshi, while speaking to a TV channel earlier, had said that she has spoken to Pilot, one of the disgruntled leaders in the Congress, about joining the BJP.

Pilot's statement will likely give a breather to the Congress as another political crisis has erupted in Rajasthan with several leaders and MLAs expressing their discontentment with the top leadership of the party.

A political crisis had also erupted in Rajasthan in July last year. However, the month-long conflict was resolved after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assured the dissenters that their demands will be fulfiled.

However, the disgruntled Congress leaders, mainly from the Pilot camp, have claimed that their demands have not been fulfiled. On Thursday, several leaders also met Pilot at his Civil Lines residence in Jaipur and raised questions over the delay in the state cabinet expansion.

The leaders -- Vishvendra Singh, Ved Prakash Solanki, Mukhesh Bhakar and Ramniwas Gawria -- want Pilot to talk to the Congress high command. However, they have alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot does not want to appoint those in the Pilot camp.

"(Congress leader) Navjot Singh Sidhu was heard in Punjab within 10 days, but even after 10 months in Rajasthan, the issues raised by Pilot have not been resolved. When Sidhu can be heard in Punjab in 10 days, why not Pilot?" said Ved Prakash Solanki, MLA from Chaksu, as reported by news agency PTI.

"I have been saying this repeatedly that governance should be decentralised, and political appointments should be done as soon as possible," Solanki added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma