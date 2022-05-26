New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: Himachal Pradesh is set to witness the state assembly to polls later this year and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has already entered the election mode. Pratyush Ranjan, the Executive Editor of Jagran New Media, had an exclusive conversation with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding the preparations and strategy for the elections in the state.

Speaking about the BJP's preparations for the upcoming polls, Jai Ram Thakur said that BJP has crushed old traditions this time in many states including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He said that after 37 years, an elected government has returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, adding that a similar situation was witnessed in Uttarakhand where BJP returned to power. This was the first time since the establishment of the state that a government returned to power.

Hailing PM Modi, Thakur said that there is an atmosphere in favour of the BJP all over the country and the credit for this goes to our successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This time I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of BJP President JP Nadda, the BJP government will return to power in Himachal Pradesh also".

When asked about the plans for the state, Jai Ram Thakur said that many states played an important role in effectively controlling the coronavirus in the country and Himachal Pradesh was also among those states playing a crucial role.

Jai Ram Thakur said that 'Jan Manch' was started to solve the problems of the people on the spot. "On first Sunday of every month, ministers and officials in remote villages solved more than 50 thousand problems on the spot. Two lakh 90 thousand people were treated free of cost in Himachal Pradesh through 'Him Care' scheme", Thakur said.

Under the 'Sahara Yojana', the chief minister noted, "a poor person suffering from serious illness was given an assistance of Rs 3,000 every month, which went directly to his account. Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country where every household has a gas cylinder". We started 'Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana' for the unemployed under which a large number of people got the opportunity to do business, the chief minister added. Under the Shagun scheme, Rs 31,000 were given to poor families for the marriage of their daughters, he said.

Regarding road connectivity and tourism in the state, Thakur said that people from all over the world come to visit Himachal Pradesh. Work on four-lane roads is underway at full pace and pending projects are being completed. "Atal Rohtang is the centre of attraction for the whole world. The Dharamshala ropeway, built at a cost of Rs 210 crores, was also inaugurated two months ago".

On women empowerment, Jai Ram Thakur said that the government had started many schemes for women in the state. "Loans are being given to women at an interest of four per cent to start a business. Under the Medha scheme, girl students are being helped in their studies. Bus fare for women has also been reduced to half", Thakur said.

Speaking about Aam Aadmi Party's entry into Himachal, Jai Ram Thakur said that there is no scope for a third party in the state. "Many attempts were made before this, but they were not successful. Whereas the Congress party has now become a family party. The Congress party is in a state of closure in many states. Who should be handed over the leadership of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh has not been decided yet", he said.

Regarding the program to be held in Himachal on the completion of eight years of the Modi government, Jai Ram Thakur said that the love of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always remained with the state. During the celebration of the program in Shimla, PM Modi will give his address to the whole country, it will be a matter of pride for Himachal.

Watch Full Interview Here:

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan