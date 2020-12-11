In the book, Pranab Mukherjee presents a critical point of view for the Congress party, in which he was a senior leader for over five decades.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the continuous in-party criticism of Congress' top leadership over the miserable performance in a string of elections, the final volume of Pranab Mukherjee's memoirs, titled, 'The Presidential Years', will be released globally in January 2021, and might lead to more debates regarding the grand old party's leadership.

In the latest volume of the book, the late former President of India and one of the senior-most leader of Congress party, who was laid to rest in August 2020, apparently blamed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the party's debacle in the 2014 general elections, which marked the downfall of Congress.

In the book, Pranab Mukherjee presents a critical point of view for the Congress party, in which he was a senior leader for over five decades. He candidly refutes the view of leaders of the party, who believed had Mukherjee become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing.

Pranab Mukherjee also said that Congress lost the focus on politics after he was elevated as the President. "Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president, he writes.

While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr (Manmohan) Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs," The Presidential Years further reads.

Mukherjee also examined the crash of Congress party in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections and said that Manmohan Singh's preoccupancy to save the coalition, took a toll on the governance. He also compared the working of the two prime ministers he worked with -- UPA's Manmohan Singh and NDA's Narendra Modi and said that the moral authority to govern the state vests with the Prime Minister of the nation.

"I believe that the moral authority to govern vests with the PM. The overall state of the nation is reflective of the functioning of the PM and his administration. While Dr Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance, Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary. Only time will tell if there is a better understanding on such matters in the second term of this government," he writes in the book.

Talking about the book, the fourth volume of Mukherjee's memoirs recollects the challenges he faced in his years as the President including the difficult decisions he had to make and the tightrope walk he had to undertake to ensure that both constitutional propriety and his opinion were taken into consideration.

Filled with rare photos and handwritten notes, the memoir offers a rare glimpse into the life of one of the most important and admired politicians of contemporary India.

