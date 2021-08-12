Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting. Besides Thackeray, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are expected to attend the meet.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With an aim to stop the PM Modi juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has decided to hold a virtual meet with chief ministers of opposition-ruled states on August 20.

"The Opposition is united. On 20 August, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will speak to Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in this meeting," news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Since the election commission declared the assembly elections results of West Bengal, the opposition parties are looking to form an unlikely alliance to stop a "common enemy" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, similar meetings were organised by NCP's Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee in an attempt to unite the opposition.

Lately, Congress veteran Kapil Sibal, who is also a G-23 leader, had also hosted a dinner for several opposition leaders at his Delhi residence. Sibal had invited Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav, National Conference's Omar Abdullah, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva for the dinner.

During the meeting, the opposition leaders had discussed about joining hands against PM Modi-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources, quoted by news agency IANS, said that the opposition leaders also discussed the assembly elections of five states next year and ways to stop the BJP from coming to power, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

During the meet, Sharad Pawar had reportedly said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is the prime example that "opposition forces could coalesce". "Who would have thought that the NCP, Congress and Sena can work together," Pawar had reportedly said during the meeting.

