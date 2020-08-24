Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president for now and the new party chief will be elected in the next six months

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president till the next party chief is elected, news agency ANI reported. The decision was taken in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet today which was called to discuss the turmoil within the grand old party. In the meeting today, Gandhi offered to quit from the party post but a section of veteran party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh urged her to continue as party chief before a new president is elected. P Chidambaram suggested the holding of a virtual AICC session to start the process of holding elections for a new party chief.

Reacting to the leaked letter written to her by prominent party leaders, Gandhi said "I am hurt but they are my colleagues so lets forget and work together," and added that an AICC session will be held within the next six months to elect the next party chief.

The meeting had turned fiery after those supporting Sonia Gandhi targeted the leaders who wrote a letter to her demanding "changes to the leadership".

"Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has to continue and the election will take place as soon as possible which is the unanimous decision of the working committee," Congress leader KH Muniyappa told ANI.

Responding to questions on change in leadership, Muniappa said, there was no different opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azad ji, Mukul Wasnik ji and Anand Sharma ji had given in writing that there is no dispute on leadership.

There is no different opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azad ji, Mukul Wasnik ji and Anand Sharma ji have given in writing that there is no dispute on leadership: Congress leader and CWC (Congress Working Committee) member, KH Muniyappa https://t.co/a3a0yv6f3g — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Former president Rahul Gandhi, it is learnt, launched a sharp attack against the signatories, questioning their timing as well as the fact they went public with their grievances. He also rued the fact that the letter – seeking sweeping changes to the party organisation and elections to the CWC was written when Sonia Gandhi was in hospital and the party was battling a political crisis in Rajasthan

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha