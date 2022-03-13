New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi offered to "step back" from her role as the Congress Working Committee met on Sunday for an over five-hour-long discussion on the fall-out of the recent Assembly polls but the party's highest decision authority did not accept it. “Congress party will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the forthcoming elections including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CWC unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requested her to lead from the front,” Congress party said in an official statement.

Sources said she indicated that she may step back if the CWC wants but the CWC did not endorse it. The CWC reposed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and every single member said that she should continue till organisational elections. Sources further added that Sonia Gandhi in her speech said that if the party feels “we all three (herself, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are ready to resign”, but the Congress Working Committee (CWC) “unananimously rejected” this proposal.

Party chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The deliberations of the CWC is not open and many people spoke but the CWC statement is the final conclusion of the meeting."

The discussion also centred on the strengthening of the party and it was decided to hold a brain storming session soon. All the state Incharges reported to the CWC about the results and CWC members analysed the outcome.

"It was sincere discussion," said party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.The party accepted the election results and resolved to fight the BJP under Sonia Gandhi's leadership.

We have faith in her leadership: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after the party's working committee meeting, said that the ‘interim president Sonia will lead us and will take future steps’. “We all have faith in her leadership,” he added further.

Congress party faced massive debacle in the just held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Over 97 per cent of its candidates lost deposit in Uttar Pradesh whereas in Punjab, the party was left with mere 18 seats against a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party which claimed 92 seats of 117 seats big state assembly. In Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur too, the party failed to make a mark.

