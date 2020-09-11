Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday announced major organisational changes in the party and reconstituted the Congress Working Committee amid demands of sweeping reforms in the party.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday announced major organisational changes in the party and reconstituted the Congress Working Committee and its Central Election Authority amid demands of sweeping reforms in the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was among the signatories of the dissent letter seeking leadership change, has been removed as the party's general secretary. Besides Azad, Motilal Vohra, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Falerio were also removed as general secretary.

Gandhi has also constituted a special committee to assist the Congress president in organizational and operational matters. The members of the committee include Gandhi family loyalists AK Anthony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. In a surprising move, Mukul Wasnik, who was among the 23 dissent letter writers, has also found a place in the committee.

Madhusudan Mistry, Rajesh Mishra, Krishna Byre Gowda, S Jothimani and Avinder Singh Lovely have been named as the new members of the reconstituted Central Election Authority. Gandhi also appointed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and state in-charges.

The re-shuffle has come at a time when a section of Congress leaders have been demanding "effective leadership" and sweeping reforms in the party. The reconstitution of the Congress Working Committee goes against the key demand of dissident leaders who sought elections to the CWC.

