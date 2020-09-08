Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will chair a virtual Parliament strategy meeting, where she will meet some of the writers of the dissent letter that triggered a political storm within the Grand Old Party.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will chair a virtual Parliament strategy meeting, where she will meet some of the writers of the dissent letter that triggered a political storm within the Grand Old Party. This will be the first such meeting since the stormy Congress Working Committee meeting on August 24. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, both signatories of the dissent letter by 23 top Congress leaders, are part of the Parliament strategy group.

At the meeting, the Congress leaders will discuss the party's strategy during the Parliament session beginning from September 14.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma