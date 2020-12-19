Ahead of the crucial meet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said that party remains "united" and asserted that 99.9 per cent of its leaders want Rahul Gandhi to lead the party again.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday flagged off a series of meetings which will be held over the next 10 days to elect the new chief of the party. The crucial meet, which comes months after some senior party leaders raised questions over the top leadership in Congress, was attended by Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, BS Hooda, Ambika Soni and P Chidambaram on Saturday at 10 Janpath.

Ahead of the crucial meet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said that party remains "united" and asserted that 99.9 per cent of its leaders want Rahul Gandhi to lead the party again. He also noted that all issues raised by the "letter writers" have been resolved after Sonia Gandhi announced elections for the Congress president.

"This is not a meet of any special group of leaders. This is not a meet of any dissenters or rebels. Because we consider each leader and each worker as part of the family. Congress workers and the electoral college including the AICC members of the party will choose a person best suited for the post," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"It is my belief and the belief of an overwhelming majority of 99.9 per cent leaders and workers that Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead the party and to take on the Modi government," he added.

Rahul had resigned as the President of Congress after the party's dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Following Rahul's resignation, his mother Sonia Gandhi took charge as the interim President of the party.

However, several senior leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, had openly questioned the leadership of Congress and wrote a letter to Sonia, calling for an "active and visible leadership".

Apart from senior Congress leaders, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also questioned Rahul's ability to lead, saying he lacks the "consistency" needed to be accepted by the country as its leader.

The NCP had later clarified Pawar's remarks and had asked the Congress to treat it like a 'fatherly advice'. "Whatever Sharad Pawar Saheb said in the interview with a news organisation should be considered as fatherly advice of a veteran leader," party leader Mahesh Tapase had said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), days after UPA's loss in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, has also questioned Rahul Gandhi, asking Sonia Gandhi to overcome "putra moh" in deciding her political successor.

"Rahul Gandhi has never shown any inclination to possess traits of a full-time political worker. He's unable to inspire confidence in the public. A section of Congress party has vested interests and supports Rahul Gandhi for party's national president," news agency ANI quoted senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma