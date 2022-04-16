New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Top Congress leaders on Saturday met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls and the next general election, where poll strategist Prashant Kishore is learnt to have given them a presentation on the way forward. He reportedly told Congress top brass to concentrate on 400 seats in the upcoming general elections and also highlighted the party's weaknesses.

According to senior party leader KC Venugopal, who also attended the meet, Kishor gave a detailed presentation on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The plan presented by the poll strategist will be looked upon by a team set by Sonia Gandhi. Venugopal said that the group will submit its report to Sonia Gandhi within a week who will take the final decision.

The Congress leaders were learnt to have also discussed the party's strategy for the assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh scheduled for later this year and holding the party's 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan this month. The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Khagre, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken.

The meeting is also taking place amid speculations running rife about Kishor joining Congress. After the recent poll debacle in five states, Congress is seeking to restart negotiations with Kishor. The results of five Assembly polls came as a shock to Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The brainstorming session is slated to be held later this month to work out the Congress' strategy to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and suggest changes in the party. Kishore is learnt to have also given the Congress leaders a presentation for the induction of Naresh Patel, a Patidar leader in Gujarat. The leaders also discussed the current political situation.

In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with Congress for the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections. He was credited with helping Congress and Captain Amarinder Singh win 77 out of 117 seats in the 2017 Punjab elections. Kishor gained acclaim owing to the BJP's landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

The meeting is also taking place in the backdrop of Congress' poll preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections this year. The Congress is gearing up to call a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ahead of the 'Chintan Shivir'. The CWC will meet to finalise the agenda for the Chintan Shivir.

Sonia Gandhi has assigned this task to senior leaders such as Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik, who have been holding talks with other leaders to finalise the agenda for the CWC and the Chintan Shivir.

(With Agencies Inputs)

