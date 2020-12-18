Sonia Gandhi has fixed a series of meetings on December 19 and 20 with the leaders to decide on key issues concerning the party. Gandhi will also meet the dissenters, who had written a letter to her complaining about party working.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the in-house criticism of Congress' top leadership, party chief Sonia Gandhi will be coming face-to-face with party leaders and the dissenters, who had earlier wrote a letter to her seeking an overhaul of the party organisation. Sonia Gandhi has fixed a series of meetings on December 19 and 20 with the leaders to decide on key issues concerning the party.

According to party sources, the meeting called by Sonia Gandhi will focus on the cancellation of the Parliament's winter session by the government, finalising alliances and its strategy in the poll-bound states of Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the farmers' agitation and the holding of the organisational elections. Thee Congress already has an alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and is likely to go in favour of a tie-up with the Left parties in West Bengal.

In the deliberations, Gandhi will also meet with some of the dissenters, who had written a letter to her complaining about party working and seeking an overhaul of the party organisation. Among the dissenters, Sonia will meet Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and the deputy leader of the party in the Upper House, Anand Sharma. Twenty-three senior leaders of the party had written to Gandhi in August.

According to a PTI report, the grand old party is likely to hold the AICC session in January to elect a new president, for which the party leadership will discuss and chalk out the plans. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state is also slated to meet the Congress president and discuss the fallout of the recently-concluded bypolls in the state, in which the Congress failed to make a mark.

This is the first time that Gandhi will be meeting Congress leaders face-to-face, months after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been holding virtual meetings ever since, including the crucial CWC meet in which party leaders discussed the "letter" by the group of 23 leaders demanding a change in the leadership and an overhaul of the party's organisational structure.

After the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a former chief minister and party leader met Gandhi and urged her to meet leaders and settle down the ongoing issues within the party on which she agreed upon. In the first batch of leaders, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Gulam Nabi Azad, along with that several Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents, are likely to meet Sonia Gandhi, as reported by ANI, quoting party sources.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan