New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the party's state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign from their posts. The sacking of these five Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs, including Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, came after the grand old party suffered a massive blow in recently concluded Assembly Elections in these five states, losing all of them.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCCs," the chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Those who have been asked to resign include Navjot Sidhu (Punjab), Ganesh Godiyal (Uttarakhand), Nameirakpam Loken Singh (Manipur), Ajay Kumar Lallu (UP) and Girish Chodankar (Goa). Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal has already submitted his resignation.

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal resigns from the post



The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The CWC, in its marathon meeting, had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it.

The CWC statement said that the recent Assembly election results of five states are a cause of serious concern for the Indian National Congress. The party accepts that due to shortcomings in our strategy, we could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP state governments in four states and overcome the anti-incumbency in the state of Punjab in a short time after effecting a change of leadership.

Meanwhile, Congress today also held a meeting to review its poor performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, identify shortcomings and chalk out future plans for the politically-crucial state. AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chaired the review meeting which was attended by the party's top state leaders.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan