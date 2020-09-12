Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has left the national capital for her routine medical check-up abroad. Her son Rahul Gandhi will also accompany her during her medical check-up.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has left the national capital for her routine medical check-up abroad, her newly appointed advisor Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Saturday. Her son Rahul Gandhi will also accompany her during her medical check-up which, Surjewala said, was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up & medical check-up, which was deferred due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern & good wishes," Surjewala tweeted.

Both the Congress president and her son Rahul are likely to miss the first part of Parliament Monsoon Session. According to an NDTV report, while Sonia Gandhi will stay abroad for around two weeks, Rahul will return after a few days when daughter Priyanka Gandhi will join her.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on September 14. According to the report, Gandhi had told his party leaders to raise all the key issues such as Centre's handling of the coronavirus crisis, the economic devastation due to lockdown and govt's policies among others.

A day before her departure, Sonia Gandhi had effected major organisational changes, including reconstitution of the Congress Working Committee. She also removed Ghulam Nabi Azad and others from the post of AICC general secretaries.

Gandhi has also constituted a special committee to assist the Congress president in organizational and operational matters. The members of the committee include Gandhi family loyalists AK Anthony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. In a surprising move, Mukul Wasnik, who was among the 23 dissent letter writers, has also found a place in the committee.

The re-shuffle has come days after 23 top party leaders, including Azad, wrote a dissent letter to Sonia Gandhi calling for "effective, visible leadership" and sweeping reforms in the party. The reconstitution of the Congress Working Committee is seen as a message to dissent letter writers who had sought elections to the CWC.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma