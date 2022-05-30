New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Voices of discontent emerged within the Congress once again on Sunday after the grand old party announced its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections 2022. However, several prominent leaders were left out of the list after which many of them openly questioned the top leadership of the party.

Pawan Khera, the party's national spokesperson who is known for defending Congress in debates on television news channels, posted a cryptic tweet and pondered if his "penance" wasn't satisfactory.

"Maybe something is missing in my penance," Khera, a contender for Rajya Sabha in Congress, tweeted in Hindi.

‘शायद मेरी तपस्या में कुछ कमी रह गई’ — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 29, 2022

Quoting Khera's tweet, the party's women's wing general secretary Nagma Morarji also wondered if her "18 years of penance" has fallen short in front of Imran Prapthagiri from Uttar Pradesh.

"Sonia Ji our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in Rajya Sabha in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren’t in power then. Since then it’s been 18 years they didn't find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra I ask am I less deserving," she tweeted.

Sanyam Lodha, Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Sirohi, also took a dig at the top brass, saying the party needs to explain why no one was nominated for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan.

"The Congress party should tell what is the reason for not making any Congress leader/worker from Rajasthan, a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections," he tweeted.

Congress' candidates' list for the Rajya Sabha election includes the names of Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Ranjeet Ranjan, Mukul Wasik, and Vivek Tankha. Lightweight candidates like Imran Pratapgarhi and Ranjeet Ranjan have also been fielded.

However, leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma - who raised their voices against the Gandhis - could not make it to the list.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha elections for 57 seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members will be held on June 10. The counting of votes will also be held on the same day.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma