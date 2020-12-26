Lauding the recently concluded DDC polls in the recently formed union territory (UT), PM Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir has won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sly dig at the Congress-led opposition and said that some people are "teaching lessons on democracy" to him.

While launching Ayushman Bharat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said that the Congress government in Puducherry is not conducting panchayat and municipal polls despite an order from the Supreme Court.

Lauding the recently concluded DDC polls in the recently formed union territory (UT), PM Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir has won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj' and the people there voted for strengthening democracy.

"There was a time, we were a part of the Jammu and Kashmir government but we broke the alliance. Our issue was that panchayat elections should be held and people be given their due rights to choose their representatives," PM Modi said while explaining why the BJP ended its alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti's PDP.

In the recently concluded DDC Polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) got a clear majority and won 110 seats. The BJP, however, also performed fairly, grabbing 75 seats, with a maiden win in Kashmir Valley.

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents

PM Modi on Saturday also launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme will ensure universal health coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities.

The scheme will provide free-of-cost insurance cover to all residents of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that it will extend financial cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of the UT.

There is provision for operational extension of the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' (PM-JAY) to approximately 15 lakh additional families, the PMO statement said, adding that the scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY.

The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country. The hospitals empanelled under the PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well, the PMO said.

(With PTI inputs)

