Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Attacking the Congress, Shah said that political rights, culture and language of all communities of Assam are secure under the BJP government.

Kokrajhar | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord (BTR) has initiated the peace process by ending the insurgency.

Lauding the PM Modi-led NDA government, Shah said that efforts are being made "for the settlement for Bru-Reang issue", adding that 700 members of eight armed groups have laid down the arms.

"The prime minister was in Assam on Saturday, and he distributed land pattas (certificates) to more than one lakh indigenous people. The state government has already made Bodo the associate language of Assam," Shah was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said that political rights, culture and language of all communities of Assam are secure under the BJP government.

"Please identify those instigating disputes in the name of Assamese and non-Assamese, Bodo and non-Bodo. They are not doing it for our development but are playing politics. It is high time that people of Assam teach a lesson to such people," Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The BTR Accord, designed to usher in peace in the Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), was signed on January 27 last year by the Centre, the Assam government, all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland and the then Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Shah had arrived in poll-bound Assam on Saturday where he launched 'Ayushman CAPF', a scheme to extend the benefit of the central health insurance programme to all the armed police forces in India.

On Saturday, Shah also attacked those who have been criticising the efficacies of COVID-19 vaccines, saying that there should be no politics on public health. He said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe and the personnel from all forces will be vaccinated after health workers are covered.

"There are some people who are spreading misinformation on vaccine. Come to another platform and let's have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people's health and doing politics? There are other issues for that," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma