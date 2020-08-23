As Congress leadership crisis deepens, several top leaders of the Grand Old Party have written to interim president Sonia Gandhi, demanding "effective and full-time" leadership which is both "visible" and "active" in the field.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Congress leadership crisis deepens, several top leaders of the Grand Old Party have written to interim president Sonia Gandhi, demanding "effective and full-time" leadership which is both "visible" and "active" in the field. According to a report by NDTV, the unrest in the Congress party started being visible as the former president and Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi started his own narrative to attack the Narendra Modi government over several issues.

The report also claimed that some leaders feel that Rahul Gandhi was not willing to take up the responsibility but still remote controlling the party.

"...despite his resignation and his hands-off attitude, he still controls the affairs of the party and must come clean and state whether he wants to lead the party. If not, a collective leadership must take charge and overhaul the internal workings of the party, they contended," the report stated.

As per the report, the leaders clarified that their letter to Sonia Gandhi was not a revolt like Sharad Pawar did in 1999 when he was part of the Congress Working Committee and argued that it was a "genuine effort" to help Congress stay politically relevant.

Several Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal among others, have recently demanded reforms within the party and permanent leadership. In an interview with the PTI, Tharoor had said that there is a growing public perception that the party is "adrift and rudderless", adding that the process of finding a full-term president must be expedited in order to contain that.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP, however, exuded confidence in Rahul Gandhi and said that the Wayanad MP has the "mettle, capability and aptitude to once again lead the party". Tharoor, however, added that if he does not wish to take up the leadership role, then the party must take action to find a new president.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma