Captain Amarinder Singh has accused his party colleague and rival Navjot Singh Sidhu of connections with Pakistan. He claimed if Sindhu is elected as the next chief minister of Punjab it will be a threat to national security.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Hours after resigning from the post of Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh said in an interview with news agency ANI that his party colleague and rival Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man and that he is going to be a disaster if elected as the next chief minister in the state. Singh vowed to oppose Sidhu's name for the next CM face stating that he has connections with Pakistan and it will be a threat to national security.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security..." Singh said in the interview.

"He is friends with (Pakistan Army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will oppose if he is chosen as the next CM face..." he added.

Captain Amarinder Singh also said for the sake of my country, I will oppose his (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) name for the post of chief minister of Punjab. He said it is a matter of national security as Sindhu is friends with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Singh also accused Sidhu of having a relation with Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Further, Singh also mentioned that Congress President Sonia Gandhi said 'I am sorry Amarinder' after he spoke with her over his resignation, this morning.

Talking about his future plans or whether he is in talks with the BJP, Singh said "No talks with anyone, just submitted my resignation to Governor today..."

The statement comes after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of chief minister of Punjab earlier today amid the infighting in the Congress Punjab unit. He said he has been humiliated thrice in two months by the party. However, he also made it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes.

