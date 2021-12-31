New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday responded to the Income Tax raids on two perfume traders in Uttar Pradesh, including an SP MLC, Pushpraj 'Pampi' Jain and Peeyush Jain and said that the raids are conducted at the right places and were based on actionable intelligence. The finance minister further took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and questioned 'why he is afraid and shaken due to the searches'.

The Income Tax department on Friday raided multiple premises linked to certain perfume traders in Uttar Pradesh, including an SP MLC from Kannauj, as part of a tax evasion investigation. The searches are being conducted in Kannauj, Kanpur, the national capital region, Surat, Mumbai and a few other places, and about 30-40 premises are being covered.

"Raids were conducted at the right places. Is former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav scared and shaken due to these searches"?, Sitharaman said, adding, "Today's Income Tax raids (at the properties of perfume businessmen & SP MLC Pushpraj Jain and others) are also being carried out based on actionable intelligence. Unconnected materials are surfacing in today's IT raids".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan