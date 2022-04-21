Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: In yet another hint that all is not well in the Samajwadi Party (SP) camp, Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday dared his nephew Akhilesh Yadav to expel him if he feels that the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president is indulging in anti-party activities.

His remarks came after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that Shivpal is still with the SP and fake news is being circulated about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If Akhilesh thinks, I am in touch with the Bhartiya Janata Party, why doesn't he expel me. He should expel me from the party's legislative unit if he thinks I am indulging in anti-party activity," said Shivpal, as reported by news agency IANS.

Reacting to Rajbhar's statement, Shivpal said he has not spoken with the SBSP president over this issue. He, however, said he is in touch with veteran SP leader Azam Khan, who is reportedly 'upset' with the party's top brass.

"I did not contest as a part of the alliance. I contested on the Samajwadi Party ticket and should have been invited to the legislature party meeting because I am one of the 111 MLAs of the party," IANS quoted Shivpal as saying.

"I will reveal my decision at an appropriate time. Where I am going? What plans I have? I will tell you everything at the appropriate time," he said when asked about his decision to chart a new political course for himself.

Shivpal and Akhilesh had parted their ways in 2019. However, they joined their hands once again for the 2022 assembly polls but failed to stop the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP from returning to power for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the results, reports have emerged that Shivpal is not happy with Akhilesh's way of handling the party. Later, Shivpal met Adityanath in Lucknow amid a buzz of him joining the BJP. However, he had refuted the reports, terming the meeting - which lasted for nearly 20 minutes - a "courtesy call".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma