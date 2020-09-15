Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his nod to rename the Mughal museum being constructed in Agra after Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his nod to rename the Mughal museum being constructed in Agra after Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. During a meeting to review the development works in the historic city of Agra, Adityanath said that "Mughals can be our heroes" and in new Uttar Pradesh "anything which smacks of subservient mentality" will be done away.

"Agra's under-construction museum will be known by the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In your new Uttar Pradesh, there is no space for the symbols of "the mentality of slavery". Shivaji Maharaj is our hero. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The UP chief minister said that there is a need to encourage ideas of nationalism and not those who are the "symbols of the mentality of slavery.".

"There is a need to promote subjects which are the pride of the nation, except for the symbols of the mentality of slavery. The Mughals cannot be our role models. Ideas of nationalism need to be encouraged," he said.

The Agra museum is being built on a six-acre plot near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal, a historic monument built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in the memory of her late wife Mumtaj. The Taj Mahal is among the seven wonders of the world and attracts lakhs of tourists from India and abroad every year.

The Mughal museum was approved by the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in 2015. The Museum will now have a gallery on Shivaji Maharaji and documents related to him. It will also focus on Mughul culture and showcase paintings, artefacts, cuisine and costumes from their era.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma