New Delhi | Jagran News Desk : Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surprised politicians across the party lines with her “What UPA” jibe, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that there cannot be ‘any opposition front’ without the Congress.

"There has to be only one opposition front against the BJP. An opposition front is not possible without the Congress. What is the point of two-three fronts? It will benefit the BJP," Raut told a group of reporters outside parliament on Tuesday evening.

Raut added that he has asked ‘Rahul Gandhi to take lead’ on whether opposition parties should sit together to discuss strategy against the BJP for 2024 General elections.

"Who leads the front is something all parties have to sit and decide together,” he added further.

The meeting between Raut and Rahul Gandhi took place amid widespread speculations that the Congress and Shiv Sena alliance is maturing to reach the understanding of fighting out future elections together.

The statement came on Tuesday evening after Shiv Sena leader met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Earlier on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena leader had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra is ‘Mini UPA’. “UPA need to expand its base by bringing all anti BJP forces together,” he had said.

Shiv Sena in its party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ had also strongly defended the Congress from Bengal Chief Minister's attacks.

“It is true that Mamata finished the Congress, Left and BJP from West Bengal. But keeping Congress out of national politics will amount to strengthening the current fascist forces. It is understandable that Modi and his BJP feel that Congress should be wiped out. This is part of their agenda. But, the most dangerous threat is that even those who are fighting against Modi and his ideologies think that Congress should be wiped out,” the ‘Saamana’ editorial stated.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma