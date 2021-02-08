New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shiv Sena workers on Sunday allegedly hurled ink on a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Maharashtra's Solapur district after he criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

A video shared by news agency ANI show the assaulters blackening the victim's face, forcing him to wear a saree and parading him on the streets of Solapur for criticising the Sena chief, all while police attempted to ward them off. Watch the video here:

#WATCH I Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers allegedly pour black ink on a BJP leader and forced him to wear a saree after the latter criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Solapur pic.twitter.com/gdtL9gChT1 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The BJP leader has been identified as Shirish Katekar. Justifying their attack, a Sena worker blamed Karekar for provoking them by using objectionable words against their chief.

"It was Katekar who used objectionable words against our chief. For Sena workers, Uddhavji is a revered figure and we will not tolerate anything said against him. We take responsibility for the attack and are ready to go to jail for our actions," said Sena worker Purshottam Barde, as quoted in a reported by Hindustan Times.

BJP leader Ram Kadam condemned the attack on twitter and urged Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to take action against the attackers.

In September, last year, retired Navy officer Madan Sharma was beaten by six Shiv Sena workers in capital Mumbai after he forwarded a cartoon of Thackeray on WhatsApp. The six people were arrested and later granted bail in the assault case. Later, Sharma announced his allegiance with the RSS-BJP faction. "When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegat ions that I'm with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onward," he had told media.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja