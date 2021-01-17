Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced on Sunday that his party will contest the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced on Sunday that his party will contest the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal. Taking to Twitter, Raut said that the decision in this regard was taken after holding discussions with party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey.

"So, here is the much awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon," Raut tweeted.

The elections will be held in the state later this year. Incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tenure will end on May 30. This is the first time that Sena will contest Assembly Elections in the state. The party had made debut in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as part of the NDA.

Sena had quit the NDA last year following differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party over sharing the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja