Team Thackeray To Back Draupadi Murmu In Presidential Elections 2022

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his faction of Shiv Sena will back National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections.

"Shiv Sena will support Draupadi Murmu for Presidential elections," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The voting for the Presidential elections, which will see a contest between Murmu and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, will be held on July 18, while the counting of votes, if needed, will take place on July 21.

Sinha, the opposition's candidate, holds only a slight chance against Murmu, thanks to the BJP's numbers, and team Thackeray's decision to back the NDA candidate will further dent his chances.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had revolted against Thackeray and his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, also announced that his faction of Shiv Sena will back Murmu in the polls.

Thackeray's decision to back Murmu came a day after he held a key meeting with 13 of the party's Lok Sabha MPs on the Presidential elections. During the meeting, most of the MPs suggested supporting Murmu for the top constitutional post as the NDA candidate comes from the tribal community.

Murmu, the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance, is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

"She is an NDA candidate but Draupadi Murmu belongs to the tribal community and is a woman. We should give her our support - this was the demand by all MPs (of the party). Uddhav ji told us that he will tell us his decision in a day or two," Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We had supported Pratibha Patil, a UPA candidate, as she's a Marathi woman. We had supported Pranab Mukherjee, a UPA candidate. Uddhavji will announce support to her (Droupadi Murmu) as she's a tribal woman. We should see beyond politics for the Presidential election," he added.