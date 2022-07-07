Shiv Sena's 'Maha' Battle Reaches Lok Sabha As Team Thackeray Appoints New Chief Whip

The fight between the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction and Eknath Shinde's rebels in Shiv Sena intensified on Wednesday after the former appointed a new Chief Whip for the Lok Sabha amid fears over a revolt by party MPs. In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the party has decided to appoint Rajan Vichare as its chief whip in the Lower House, replacing Bhavana Gawali.

The Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha. Vichare represents the Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, Gawali represents the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

"It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect," Raut, who is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, said.

Notably, Gawali was one of the Sena MPs who suggested that the party should ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again amid the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde.

SENA FACTIONS IN WAR OVER PARTY SYMBOL

The war between the two Sena factions over the party's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol also intensified on Wednesday after rebel MLA Gulabrao Patil said that the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real claimant of the symbol, a claim contested by the Uddhav Thackeray-headed camp.

Patil, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, also claimed that 12 Sena MPs are supporting Shinde. However, Thackeray's faction has denied the rebels' claim and dared the BJP to call mid-term elections in the state.

"The rebels have no right to claim the party symbol which was created by our father (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray," Sena Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "We are ready for mid-term polls. The BJP should end political uncertainty in the state and call mid-term elections."