Shiv Sena Poll Symbol Row: SC To Hear Team Thackeray's Fresh Plea On August 1

The Supreme Court will hear on August 1 a fresh plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction against the Election Commission's proceedings on the petition of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group for recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the proceedings of the Election Commission on the Shinde group's plea.

Recently, the EC had asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol -- bow and arrow -- of the political outfit.

The two sides have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of rival factions.

The fresh plea has been filed in a pending petition by Subhash Desai, the general secretary of the Shiv Sena, and seeks the nod of the top court to make the poll panel also a party.

The plea filed by Team Thackeray terms the plea of the rival Shinde group to get the poll sybmol and the tag of the real Shiv Sena as an act of "desperation".

The apex court on July 20 had said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis raised constitutional issues including split, the merger of a political party, defection, and disqualification which may require consideration by a larger bench.

Shinde was sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP.

'ROTTEN LEAVES'

Thackeray on Tuesday compared rebel party leaders to "rotten leaves" of a tree and said let there be elections to make it clear whether people support him on the rebel faction.

In his first interview to Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' after stepping down as the chief minister last month, Thackeray said it was a mistake that he trusted some of the party leaders too much.

Last month, the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed after Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators rebelled against the party leadership.

Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

"These rebels are like rotten leaves of a tree and should be shed. It is good for the tree as there will be new leaves,” Thackeray said.

(With PTI Inputs)