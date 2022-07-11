Shiv Sena MPs Urge Uddhav Thackeray To Back NDA's Draupadi Murmu In Presidential Polls

A major chunk of Shiv Sena MPs who attended a key meeting on the presidential elections on Monday has suggested former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray support BJP-led NDA's candidate Draupadi Mrumu, Sena leader Gajanan Kiritkar said.

Party MP Kiritkar assured that former Maharashtra CM Thackeray will announce his support for the NDA-backed presidential candidate as she's a tribal woman within a day or two.

"She is an NDA candidate but Droupadi Murmu belongs to the tribal community and is a woman. We should give her our support - this was the demand by all MPs (of the party). Uddhav ji told us that he will tell us his decision in a day or two."

"We had supported Pratibha Patil, a UPA candidate, as she's a Marathi woman. We had supported Pranab Mukherjee, a UPA candidate. Uddhav ji will announce support to her(Droupadi Murmu)as she's a tribal woman. We should see beyond politics for the Presidential election," he added further.

Meanwhile, as per party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, out of 18 Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha, 15 attended the meeting held at 'Matoshree', the private residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra on July 11th.

Kiritakar also informed that 13 MPs physically attended the meeting, while three others -- Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Mandlik and Hemant Patil -- could not make it to the gathering, but affirmed their support to the leadership.

Two Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena - Bhawana Gawali and Shrikant Shinde (son of Chief minister Eknath Shinde) - did not attend the meeting, he added.

Earlier in 2019, Sena had left the NDA and the Thackeray-led party then formed a government with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra after ditching long-term ally BJP.

Furthermore, the Thackeray-led government collapsed in June in Maharashtra after a majority of the Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, rebelled against the party leadership, asking it to snap ties with the NCP and the Congress.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.