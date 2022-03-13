Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that former Union Ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo will be party's candidates for the bypoll to the Asansol parliamentary seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency respectively.

"Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol," she said in a Tweet. "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!"

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday had announced the by-elections for the Ballygunge assembly seat and Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal on April 12, adding that the counting of votes will take place on April 16.

The Ballygunge assembly seat had fallen vacant after the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha seat of Asansol fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, resigned from the saffron party and joined the TMC.

Speaking about his decision to switch his loyality with the TMC, Supriyo had said he is proud of changing his decision as it would give him a "great opportunity to serve West Bengal". Lauding Mamata, the former Union Minister said he was overwhelmed by the warm welcome he recieved in the TMC.

"I meant it from my heart when I said I will leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted to me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional. I am very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal," he had said.



"Didi and Abhishek have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I have come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible," he added.

