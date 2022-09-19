Shashi Tharoor Gets Sonia Gandhi’s Nod To Contest Congress Presidential Elections

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday got a nod from party chief Sonia Gandhi to run for the post of president in the internal elections due next month. He had met with Sonia Gandhi earlier today to seek approval to run for the post of party president.

Sonia Gandhi, Congress interim president on MP's proposal said that anyone can contest (for the post of the party president), he can too, if he wants, reported ANI quoting sources.

Meanwhile, the meeting takes place days after Tharoor welcomed a petition seeking party reforms.



"I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndiamembers, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & go beyond it. https://memo.withinc.in", Tharoor had tweeted.



Earlier, in his article in a Malayalam daily on presidential elections, he said that people are free to speculate whether he would contest for the top post in the party.



Tharoor said, "The point I put forward in the article is that elections are a good thing for the party. A democratic country like ours needs a democratic party. I welcome Congress's decision to conduct polls. People are free to speculate as they like."



The Thiruvananthapuram MP also welcomed elections in the party and said that Rahul Gandhi's refusal to be appointed as the Congress president was disappointing. According to him, however, the party should not be limited by the belief that only one family can lead it.



Tharoor further said, "The process is a few weeks away. Let us wait for the time the procedures begin. In my article, I said multiple candidates will be a good idea. At the end of the day, only one person emerges but the process attracts a lot of attention."



Tharoor had penned an article in Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi saying that the party polls were the first step towards rejuvenation of the organisation.

Meanwhile, the elections for the post of Congress president will be held next month. The filing of nominations for the post of president will begin in three days.