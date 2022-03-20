New Delhi/ Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: 25 years after parting his way with Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav on Sunday merged his Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at his residence in New Delhi.

"Merger of our party with RJD is the first step towards opposition unity. It's imperative that whole opposition gets united across India to defeat BJP," Yadav told news agency ANI after the merger.

"As of now, unification is our priority, it'll be only after that we would think about who'll lead the united opposition," the veteran socialist leader added.

Sharad Yadav and Lalu Yadav had parted their ways in 1997 after the latter decided to quit Janata Dal amid differences over the fodder scam. Sharad then was seen as a rival within the Janata Dal, but he joined hands with Nitish Kumar to end RJD's 15-year reign in Bihar in 2005.

In May 2018, Sharad Yadav formed the LJD after separating with Nitish Kumar's JDU, but the party never contested an election. His daughter later fought the Bihar assembly elections 2020 on a RJD ticket but lost.

On Wednesday, he declared that the LJD will merge with the RLD on March 20, adding that all like-minded parties should come together to build up strong opposition. However, the decision was seen as a way to make his presence felt at the Bihar politics.

Noting that the Janata Dal alone had 143 seats in Lok Sabha in 1989, he said the agenda for social justice has lost its pace with the disintegration of the party over the years, and this needs to be revived, he said.



"This step (merger) has been necessitated as an initiative of my regular efforts for bringing together scattered Janata parivar in view of the current political situation in the country," the 74-year-old had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma