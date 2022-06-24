Sharad Pawar Meets Uddhav Thackeray As Sena Rebellion Widens

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the ongoing political drama stirred up by Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde. Pawar, a Maratha strongman and a vital part of the MVA government in Maharashtra, arrived at Thackeray's family home Matoshree located in Bandra.

Pawar was accompanied by state NCP president Jayant Patil and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Shiv Sena has been witnessing the rebellion within the party after Shinde broke away and formed a rebel group with the support of several legislators. Shinde is currently camping with at least 38 rebel MLAs of the Sena and 10 independents in Guwahati. He has claimed that the faction led by him is the "real Shiv Sena".

On Thursday, Ajit Pawar had said the NCP will do all it can to save the ruling alliance of the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Sharad Pawar too had made it clear that the fate of the coalition government will be decided on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly and not at a hotel in Guwahati where Shinde and his supporters are camping.

Earlier today, Thackeray expressed his will to fight the political crisis. He attacked Shinde, saying the rebel leader's son is a Lok Sabha MP and should his son Aaditya Thackeray not also grow politically as both sides showed no signs of backing down to break the four-day-old impasse.

Thackeray said Shinde was given the key department of urban development which is usually headed by the chief minister of the day and publicly blamed the opposition BJP for the rebellion in the Shiv Sena which has threatened the stability of his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government which also consists of the NCP and the Congress.

In a virtual address to party functionaries, the Shiv Sena president said he was not worried over the defection by MLAs as he considers them "fruits and flowers of a tree which have been blighted by disease".

"You make take the fruits and flowers of tree. But till the roots (rank and file) are strong, I need not worry. The roots can never be uprooted. Every season, new leaves and fruits blossom. Leaves blighted by disease need to be removed and thrown. Consider the present situation in this context," Thackeray told the party rank and file.

(With inputs from agencies)