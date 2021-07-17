The meeting between Sharad Pawar and PM Modi comes after media reports claimed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor is lobbying for the NCP supremo as the next President of India to corner the BJP.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting, as per media reports, lasted for around 50 minutes.

The meeting between Pawar and PM Modi comes after media reports claimed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor is lobbying for the NCP supremo as the next President of India to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, Pawar, 80, on Wednesday dismissed the reports and said that he was not standing in the Presidential election in mid-2022. "I know what the result will be, given the party (ruling BJP) has more than 300 MPs," Pawar had said while calling the reports "absolutely false".

Interestingly, Pawar has also met Kishor thrice since the election commission declared the result of the West Bengal polls. However, Pawar has regularly maintained that neither he will assume leadership for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections nor the Presidential polls.

"No talks were held regarding the leadership for the 2024 elections or the Presidential polls. He also informed that he has quit the field of devising election strategies for parties," Pawar said on Wednesday, as reported by news agency IANS.

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that Pawar feels an election result for someone contesting against the candidate of a party that has overwhelming numbers in Parliament will be a "foregone conclusion".

However, media reports suggest that Kishor is trying to gather support for the opposition candidate for the President's post. According to an India Today report, Kishor feels that the electoral college can become favourable for the opposition if Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik joins the non-NDA camp.

However, this seems unlikely as Patnaik, who is also the chief minister of Odisha, remains "non-committal". Though Kishor feels that numbers from Tamil Nau and Maharashtra -- both ruled by non-NDA parties -- will help the opposition candidate, reported India Today quoting sources.

