New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, Sharad Pawar, who had undergone a gallbladder surgery on Wednesday morning, is doing well after the successful operation, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

"Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Rajesh Tope said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar, who has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease, was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday evening after he complained of abdominal pain. The NCP chief is scheduled to get admitted to the hospital for the surgery today but was shifted to Breach Candy hospital a day earlier.

Amit Maydeo, the doctor who performed the surgery on Sharad Pawar, said that the veteran politician is doing well after the operation and they will decide on removing his gallbladder later.

"After conducting some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) as there were some complications. The procedure was of half an hour. We will be deciding on the removal of his Gallbladder later," Amit Maydeo said as quoted by ANI. "His condition is fine but since the procedure was done just a while ago, so currently, he is under observation," the doctor added.

Earlier yesterday, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister, Nawab Malik informed about Sharad Pawar's health and asked the supporters to pray for him. "Attention please, Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted to the hospital for an endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today," Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik had tweeted.

Earlier, Malik had informed Pawar has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease and the NCP chief was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue. Pawar will undergo surgery on Wednesday and all his public programs stand cancelled till further notice, Malik further informed.

