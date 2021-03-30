New Delhi \ Jagran Politics Desk: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai following abdominal pain. The veteran politician is scheduled to undergo endoscopy and surgery on Wednesday.

''Our party chief Sharad Pawar was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today", NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said.

"Kind attention our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder," Mailk informed on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, Malik had informed Pawar has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease and the NCP chief was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue. Pawar will undergo surgery on Wednesday and all his public programs stand cancelled till further notice, Malik further informed.

This comes at a time when reports of Sharad Pawar's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah are doing rounds in the media. However, the reports were dismissed by the NCP leader Nawab Malik, who also accused the BJP of creating confusion and trying to topple the MVA government in Maharashtra.

"A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumours are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The MVA government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis following the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan