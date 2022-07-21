Sharad Pawar Dissolves All Departments, Cells Of NCP Weeks After MVA's Collapse

Days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was toppled in Maharashtra following a revolt by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, said party leader Praful Patel on Wednesday.

However, Patel, a former Union Minister and party's Rajya Sabha MP, did not reveal why Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the NCP.

"With the approval of our National President Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all the National level Departments and Cells of NCP excluding Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students Congress stand dissolved with immediate effect," Patel said in a late night tweet on Wednesday.

"This decision does not apply to Maharashtra or any other state unit."

The NCP was a key constituent of the MVA alliance that included the Shiv Sena and Congress. However, the MVA government collapsed after revolt by Shinde, who wanted Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, following the MVA's collapse and a split in the Sena, the NCP has been trying to strengthen itself. It is being suspected that Pawar is all afraid of a similar revolt in the party.

It should be noted that a Gujarat NCP MLA had voted BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu in the polling for the Presidential elections 2022 on Monday.

Meanwhile, rebel Sena MLAs have claimed that the NCP broke their party. Ramdas Kadam, a disgruntled Sena leader, said NCP had been trying for long to break the party but could not do it due to Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Despite having a Shiv Sena CM, party MLAs were not getting funds for development in their constituency. NCP was making use of it. Shiv Sena was being weakened in our area. I took this to Uddhav Thackeray but he did not do anything," he told news agency ANI.

"Had Eknath Shinde not taken this step, Shiv Sena would not even have had 10 MLAs in the next election. I would thank MLAs who went with Eknath. I worked in the party for 52 years and then I was expelled. I am joining Eknath Shinde today onwards," he added.