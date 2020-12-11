Sharad Pawar's clearance came hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the grand old party Congress, which leads the UPA, has become weak now, and the opposition should come together and take a strong decision on new leadership.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dismissing reports of him taking over the seat of opposition UPA alliance chief from Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday termed the speculations as 'false news'. 'Reports that i am going to lead UPA is not true. Media is spreading false news', the 79-year-old politician said.

"We will be happy if (Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad) Pawar sir becomes the UPA chairman. But I have heard that he refused it. We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially. Congress is weak now so the opposition needs to come together and strengthen the UPA," said Raut whose party was earlier part of the National Democratic Alliance.

He added the Congress is a big party and that these are big things to decide. "UPA should be made stronger. Congress is a big party, I admit, but it could not get the role of leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha", he said.

"We have to strengthen the UPA. The way the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Sena, NCP and Congress) in Maharashtra was formed, will there be such a formation in the country? And if yes, who will lead it? All of these are big topics... Slowly we can solve them," Raut remarked.

Even as the Shiv Sena is backing Pawar to take the seat of the UPA chief, his party, NCP, had on Thursday denied any development regarding this and said that such talks were floated to divert the attention from massive farmers' protest against the farm laws.

"The Nationalist Congress Party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal," NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said on Thursday.

"The reports appearing in the media seems to be have planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers' agitation," he added.

The talks regarding Sharad Pawar, taking over the seat of UPA chairperson, emerged after some media reports suggested that Sonia Gandhi, 74, is inclined towards giving up the UPA chairmanship. However, sources close to the grand old party denied such reports and said there is no question of discussion.

