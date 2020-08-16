Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali and others joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of State BJP president Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shahzad Ali, a social activist who took part in the Shaheen Bagh protests, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and the party's national vice president Shyam Jaju among others. Speaking to ANI, Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined the BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think that the BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) concerns."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that the party wants to bring all the Muslim brothers in the mainstream of development.

"Today hundreds of Muslim brothers have joined the party after realising that there is no discrimination with Muslims and we want to bring them into the mainstream of development. I would like to congratulate all those women who have joined the party after observing the steps Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken in triple talaq matter," Gupta told ANI.

BJP leader Shyam Jaju said that every Muslim got to know that nobody has to prove their nationality.

"When there was talk about CAA, some political parties tried to mislead Muslim community but now every Muslim of the country has got to know that there is no need to prove anything. Nobody will be ripped off their right of vote and nationality. After realising that they will get justice only through this party, a huge number of Muslims who were present in the protest at Shaheen Bagh have joined the party today," Jaju said.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act continued for several months. The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha