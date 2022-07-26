Seven TMC Leaders Among 19 Oppn MPs Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Disrupting Proceedings

Opposition MPs create a ruckus over inflation and GST hike in the Well of Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI Photo)

At least nineteen Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday were suspended from attending the sitting of the house for a week for disrupting the proceedings of the house. This came a day after four Congress MPs were suspended from attending the entire Monsoon Session over unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. The four suspended leaders are Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan.

While seven of the suspended MPs belonged to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six were from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Nadiumal Haque of the TMC were suspended. DMK's M Mohamed Abdulla, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, M Shanmugam, S Kalyanasundaram, R Girirajan and N R Elango were also suspended. B Lingaiah Yadav, Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Damodar Rao Divakonda (TRS), V Sivadasan and A A Rahim (CPI-M) and Sandosh Kumar (CPI) were the other MPs who were suspended.

The opposition MPs, who have been stalling the proceedings since the start of the monsoon session on July 18 over price rise and the levy of the GST on daily essentials, were suspended as they did not heed Deputy Chairman Harvansh's repeated pleas to leave the Well of the House and go back to their seats.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend 10 MPs, but when it was adopted by a voice vote, Harivansh read out the names of 19 members who have been suspended for the rest of the week. Harivansh said the MPs were suspended for showing "utter disregard" to the House and the authority of the Chair.

The Chair asked the suspended members to leave the house, but they kept protesting in the Well, leading to two adjournments. The proceedings were first adjourned for 15 minutes and then for an hour after the suspended members refused to leave the House when it met again.

Soon after the suspension, the Trinamool Congress lashed out at the Narendra Modi government alleging that it had turned Parliament into a "deep, dark chamber". "Democracy has been suspended in India. Parliament has been turned into a deep, dark chamber," TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.

O'Brien, the leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, alleged that Prime Minister Modi is "afraid" of Parliament. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Parliament. I ask him to come and answer one question in Parliament," he said. The TMC leader alleged that the prime minister came to Parliament every Thursday for half an hour and treated it as the "Gujarat gymkhana".

(With Agencies Inputs)