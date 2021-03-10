"I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi", PC Chacko said as quoted by ANI.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major setback for the Congress party ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala, senior leader, PC Chacko, on Wednesday, resigned from the party and has sent his resignation to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The veteran leader cited 'groupism' by top leaders of the party as the reason behind his resignation.

"I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are 2 parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC," Chacko said as quoted by ANI.

PC Chacko, who had represented Thrissur Assembly constituency in Lok Sabha, was one of the top faces of the party in the southern region.

He alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala -- and said that there is no democracy left in the Congress'.

"Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there's groupism practised by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with a high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups," he said.

The two groups have been active in the state unit of Congress since the period of veteran leader and late K Karunkaran and senior leader AK Antony. While the A group was then headed by Antony, the I group was led by Karunakaran.

"Being a Congressman is Kerala is very difficult. If you belong to some faction in Congress only then you can survive. The leadership of the Congress is not much active," Chacko further added.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan