Itanagar | Jagran News Desk: The Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Friday suffered a massive setback after six of its seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh shifted loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Apart from the JD(U), the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) also suffered a setback after lone MLA, Kardo Nyigyor from Likabali constituency, also joined the BJP.

The development comes a day ahead of the announcement of the panchayat and municipal poll results.

The state legislative assembly in a bulletin informed that the JD(U) MLAs who switched sides are Talem Taboh from Rumgong Assembly Constituency, Hayeng Mangfi (Chayang Tajo), Jikke Tako (Tali), Dorjee Wangdi Kharma (Kalaktang), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila) and Kanggong Taku from Mariyang-Geku constituency.

"The tally entitles us to the status of the main opposition party. But we will offer full support to the BJP government in that state. Even if we get the opposition party status, we will be a friendly opposition," JDU leader KC Tyagi said.

On November 26, the JD(U) had issued show-cause notices to Siongju, Kharma and Taku for "anti-party" activities and suspended them.

The six JD(U) MLAs had earlier elected Talem Taboh as the new Legislature Party leader allegedly without the knowledge of senior party members. The PPA MLA was also suspended by the regional outfit earlier this month.

"We have accepted their letters conveying the intention to join the party," BJP's Arunachal Pradesh president B R Waghe said.

The JD(U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, won seven of the 15 seats it contested in the 2019 assembly elections and emerged as the second-largest party after the BJP, which had bagged 41 seats.

Following the switchover, the BJP now has 48 MLAs in the 60-member House, while the JD(U) is left with only one. Congress and the National People's Party (NPP) have four members each.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma