Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: In another setback for the Congress in Assam, its MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Friday tendered his resignation to state assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, announcing that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 21.

Questioning the top leadership of the Congress, Kurmi said that local Assam leaders had warned the party over alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Calling the alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF a "mistake", Kurmi said that the Congress had a good chance of returning to power in Assam but the party high command in Delhi isn't listening to its local and young leaders.

"Congress isn't listening to its young leaders. That's why its situation is worsening in all states. I'll meet Assembly Speaker and tender my resignation...Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder leadership, if he's at the helm party won't move forward," Kurmi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While Kurmi said that he had resigned from his position, the Congress issued a statement, saying the Assam MLA has been expelled from the party due to "his anti-party activities". It said that the decision was approved by the All India Congress Committee.

Kurmi's decision to leave Congress is a setback for the grand old party that is trying to rebuild itself to pose a challenge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. The party had hoped to return to power in Assam in the recently concluded assembly election but was stunned by the BJP.

In the election, which was conducted in three phases from March 27 to April 6, the BJP-led NDA won 75 seats while the Congressl-ed Mahajot alliance emerged victorious only on 50 seats.

In the previous elections in 2016, the Congress, which was in power in Assam since 2001, had lost its majority in 126-member state assembly after the BJP under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal won 86 seats.

