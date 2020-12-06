While SP's Ashutosh Sinha won the Varanasi Division Graduates' seat, his colleague Lal Bihari Yadav won from teachers' constituency.

Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: In a massive setback, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the seats in legislative council polls in its traditional bastion Varanasi. The Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two seats were lost to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates. While SP's Ashutosh Sinha won the Varanasi Division Graduates' seat, his colleague Lal Bihari Yadav won from teachers' constituency.

"It's a big victory. I am happy with our result," said Yadav after his victory in the local polls.

The Varanasi is considered to be a BJP stronghold and the saffron party has been winning the Lok Sabha elections from here since the 1990s. Currently, PM Modi holds the high-profile Varanasi seat. He was elected from here in 2014 when he defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. He also emerged victorious from Varanasi in 2019.

Meanwhile, the polling for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was conducted on Tuesday. While the results for six teachers' constituency seats were declared on Friday, the counting of votes was continuing on two remaining seats.

The BJP, SP, Congress and teachers' associations contested the polls, with 199 candidates in the fray. The term of office of the MLCs from these constituencies had expired on May 6.

Out of the six seats whose results wre declared on Friday, BJP's Manvendra Pratap Singh 'Guru Ji' won the Agra Division Graduates' seat, while SP's Maan Singh Yadav won from the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' seat.

BJP's Umesh Dwivedi, Shrishchandra Sharma and Hari Singh Dhillon were declared winners from Lucknow, Meerut and Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituencies respectively. Meanwhile, independents Akash Agarwal and Dhruv Kumar Tripathi won from Agra and Faizabad teachers' constituencies respectively.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma