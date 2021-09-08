PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in a recent interview said Taliban is emerging as a reality in the world. She said that the fundamentalist group can change their image around the world if they follow the real Sharia law which includes the rights of women.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said 'Taliban is emerging as a reality' in the world. Although they had an image of anti-human rights during their first rule they can set an example for the world if they follow the real Sharia law. She added that the real Sharia law includes the rights of women but the fundamentalist group has misinterpreted the Sharia law.

"Taliban has now become a reality; they should ensure that their earlier image was against humanity and basic rights; now if they want to rule Afghanistan, they should follow the real Sharia rules which include rights for women - not the ones they say - then only they can have relations with other countries," Mehbooba Mufti said.

#WATCH | Taliban is emerging as a reality. They had an image of anti-human rights during their first rule. They can set an example for the world if they follow the real Sharia law which includes women rights,& not their interpretation of Sharia: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Kulgam pic.twitter.com/00vTqNdKXQ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

"But if they [Taliban] do what they did in the 90s, then it will be difficult not only for Afghanistan but also for the entire world," she added addressing a public gathering in Akhran village J&K's Kulgam district.

Mufti's remarks came after the National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar that he hoped the Taliban would deliver "good governance" in accordance with "Islamic principles".

While urging the Taliban to respect human rights, Farooq Abdullah said the fundamentalist group should try to "develop friendly relations" with every other country. "They should ensure to protect the human rights of their citizens and give them a just and honourable government under the Islamic rules," former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said.

However, soon after Farooq Abdullah's party issued a clarification that he was in no way 'backing' or 'supporting' the Taliban government in Afghanistan. "Backs? How? Falsely attributing things to Dr Farooq Abdullah that he NEVER said is DEPLORABLE. Twisting words and misrepresenting the intended meaning only exposes the so called "channels" that manufacture stories with mala fide intention," the National Conference said in a tweet.

Both Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah are members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of J&K-based parties seeking restoration of Article 370 which was abolished by the ruling BJP party in 2019.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha