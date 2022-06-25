Security Cover Of 16 Rebels Withdrawn, Claims Eknath Shinde; Thackeray Govt Denies

The game of allegations and counter allegations continued between the Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde's camp on Saturday after the latter alleged that the Thackeray government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, calling the action a "political vendetta".

Shinde also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard and alleged that the security cover withdrawn on the orders of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

"The government is responsible for the security of these legislators," he said in his letter. "If our family members are harmed, then the chief minister, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray will be responsible."

However, the Maharashtra government, facing a crisis of survival following the revolt by Sena MLAs, has dismissed the "baseless" allegations levelled against it by the Shinde camp.

"Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless," Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

