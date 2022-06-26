'Saving Shiv Sena From MVA', Says Shinde; 'Use Your Father's Name', Thackeray Snaps At Rebels | 10 Points

The political crisis in Maharashtra seems to be slowly tilting in favour of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with four more party MLAs reaching Guwahati on Thursday and joining the others who have been camping at a five-star hotel in the city since Wednesday. Notably, Eknath Shinde claims to have the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It means they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly.

As the battle to claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray intensified with Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs naming their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb', Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution to take legal action against them and said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder. As many as six resolutions were passed during Shiv Sena's national executive committee meeting as the political stalemate did not seem to end leading to uncertainty over the future of the MVA government.

Here are the TOP points from the BIG story:

- Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on late Saturday evening said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the MVA. Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, and hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.

- Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the "unnatural" Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP, and revive the alliance with BJP.

- Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske on Saturday resigned as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena in protest against the "attitude" of MVA constituent NCP but stressed he will always remain a Shivsainik. In his letter to the CM, the former Thane mayor said Shivsainiks are feeling (politically) "suffocated" because of "Rashtravadi" (NCP) in the last two-and-a-half years.

- "Strict action will be taken against those who have betrayed the party. CM Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left. We will take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their self-centred politics. Those who have left can't use our patriarch's name," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

- With tempers running high among Shiv Sena workers following the rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde, the Mumbai police has deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure.

- The prohibitory orders issued by the city police under section 37 of the Mumbai Police (MP) Act in the first week of June, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, will remain in place until July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.

- The ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between party president Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra on Saturday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels by defacing their banners, hurling stones, and vandalising the office of an MLA in various parts of the state.

- Thane and Palghar NCP chief and coordinator Anand Paranjpe on Saturday hit back at Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, for alleging that the NCP had discriminated in allotting development work funds. Shinde had made a claim while addressing a rally of supporters of his father here earlier in the day.

- Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker on Saturday issued a disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are staying in Guwahati. The MLAs now need to file their response by Monday, reported ANI.

- Amid the rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and incidents being reported of offices of some rebel MLAs being attacked and damaged, Independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana on Saturday sought President's Rule in the state.