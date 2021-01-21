Sasikala was hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of fever and breathlessness, just seven days ahead of her scheduled release from the jail.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: V K Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was on Thursday shifted from Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital to the intensive care unit of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19.

"She has tested positive for Covid-19 but there are no other complications. Her oxygen saturation is around 98 per cent with around 10 litres of oxygen. There is a lung infection," Dr K Ramesh Krishna, medical superintendent at Victoria Hospital, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Sasikala was hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of fever and breathlessness. She was shifted from the prison and admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, also known as Bowring Hospital, on Thursday morning. Later, she was shifted to Victoria Hospital at around 2:30 pm.

"Sasikala was referred from Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital with diagnosis of type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism, UTI and suspected SARI and treated with antibiotics, Insulin, Heparin and other supportive measures, and was admitted here today," Victoria Hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said Sasikala’s sugar levels are very high there is severe chest infection. “She is maintaining oxygen saturation on 10 litres of oxygen through NRBM (Non-rebreather mask),” it said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta