New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh seems to have borrowed TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ campaign slogan used this year in Bengal assembly elections and made their own version of it ‘Ab UP Mein Khela Hoi’ (Now the game is in UP) for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

In Kanpur, a Samajwadi Party leader has put a hoarding that reads the slogan ‘Ab UP Mein Khela Hoi’ making a loud and clear call for the battle of votes in the UP assembly elections.

The hoarding has the cycle symbol of the Samajwadi Party printed over it along with the picture of party president Akhilesh Yadav. Besides him, the photos of local leaders, Abhishek Gupta and Dr Imran can also be seen.

Recently, UP held the panchayat poll in the year 2021 and now it’s ready for the assembly elections. Amid this, Samajwadi Party has all geared up to give a tough fight to the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state for the next elections.

The party has even started the preparations for winning in the elections by taking inspiration from the massively popular ‘Khela Hobe’ campaign of TMC which played an instrumental role in challenging the ‘Modi wave’ in West Bengal. Defeating the BJP Mamata Banerjee has backed the post of Chief Minister for the third time in the state.

Following the same footsteps, the Samajwadi Party has started putting hoardings with the ‘Khela Hoi’ slogan across Kanpur city. “We have put up these hoardings across Kanpur, because the game is definitely on in Uttar Pradesh. The way BJP used indecent language in Bengal, it gave them the expected results and the same will be repeated in Uttar Pradesh in 2022,” Samajwadi Party leader Dr. Imran said as quoted by India Today.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party and BJP also engaged in a blame game accusing each other of not working for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh and its people.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha