Samajwadi Family Feud Widens Over Support To Yashwant Sinha In Presidential Polls 2022

The rift in Mulayam Singh Yadav's family came out in open on Monday with the beginning of voting for the Presidential elections 2022 after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief's son Akhilesh backed opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, who is pitted against National Democratic Alliance's Draupadi Murmu.

"I'll vote in the favor of Yashwant Sinha. There should be someone in the country who can tell the Government the situation of the economy, from time to time. Look at Sri Lanka's condition. So, there should be President who can say that from time to time," Akhilesh said earlier in the day.

However, Akhilesh's disgruntled uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav openly criticised him for backing Sinha, saying true Samajwadis won't support someone, who called SP patron Malayam an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"The one (Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha) who called Netaji (SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav) ISI agent, we can never support him. Hardcore SP leaders, those who follow Netaji's principles will never support a candidate who levelled such allegations," Shivpal said shortly after Akhilesh's remarks.

Shivpal, who has been regularly expressing his dissatisfaction with Akhilesh, earlier had also requested his nephew to reconsider his decision of supporting Sinha.

In a letter to Akhilesh, Shivpal spoke about his "limits" and said that it was unfortunate that the SP couldn't find "a Presidential candidate, who hailed from socialist legacy", stressing that the SP can't support someone who "insulted" Mulayam.

"This is a strange irony that the Samajwadi Party is supporting that person in the presidential elections, who had termed our guardian and source of energy and inspiration 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) as an agent of ISI," he wrote.

The polling for the Presidential elections 2022 was held on Monday. The counting will take place on July 21 and the new President will be sworn in on July 25.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh and Shivpal have been up in arms against each other since the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results were declared this year. Shivpal had parted his ways with the SP ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

He joined hands with the SP again for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, but has been targeting Akhilesh after the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the elections.