New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab Police on Tuesday detained Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal from outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence. Badal was detained following his participation in a protest against the Congress-led state government outside CM's residence in Siswan.

Badal, before he was detained by the Punjab police, accused the state government of scams in COVID-19 vaccinations, in providing Fateh kits to the people and also of illegally acquiring farmer's land. He also warned the CM that 'if the storm arises, Captain won't be able to stop it even if he uses all his force'.

If a storm rises, Captain won't be able to stop it, even if he uses all his force. There is scam in vaccination, there is scam in Fateh Kit, there is scam in SC scholarship, farmers' land is being acquired: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal before getting detained pic.twitter.com/nAdDixaZXO — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

A high political drama was witnessed outside Amarinder Singh's residence with thousands of SAD supporters marched towards the CM's residence which was fortified with heavy police barricading. The police had to use water cannons on the protesters to disperse the crowd.

#WATCH | Punjab: Security forces use water cannon on the protesting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders & workers outside the residence of CM Captain Amarinder Singh in Siswan.



SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal is also present at the spot pic.twitter.com/iTQwBj5FJA

Former Punjab minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was also detained during the protest against the Punjab government. The opposition is attacking the Congress government in the state over a number of issues including disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Earlier last month, Badal had demanded a high court probe into the "diversion of vaccines to private players at hefty margins to create artificial shortage", calling it a scam. Following an uproar, the Punjab government later withdrew the order providing one-time limited vaccine doses to the 18-44 age group population through private hospitals.

The detention came a day after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati forged an alliance with the SAD for Punjab Assembly Elections. The BSP will contest the seats earlier assigned to SAD's earlier ally, the BJP.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan